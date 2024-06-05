Photos: Paolo Busti cultural foundation annual scholarship night

The Paolo Busti Cultural Foundation honored area outstanding students on Tuesday at its 40th Scholarship Awards Dinner.
Honored were:
Andrew David Strollo. Andrew Strollo is a student at Le Roy High School and is the son of Jeff and Jessica Strollo. He will graduate this spring, Summa Cumm Laude. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Deca, Knight Media, and the Scholastic Bowl.
Julia Clark. Julia Clark is a graduating Senior at Batavia Senior High School and the daughter of Paul and Patricia Clark. She plans to attend Mercyhurst University and double major in Business and Intelligence studies. Julia will also play softball for Mercyhurst.
