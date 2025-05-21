Softball: Falleti drives in five as Notre Dame rallies past Kendall 19-7

Amelia Sorochty gets the win on the mound for the Irish at Genesee Community College on Tuesday. Photo by Steve Ognibene

Sofia Falleti drove in five runs on three hits to lead Notre Dame Varsity Fighting Irish past Kendall 19-7 on Tuesday. Falleti hit a grand slam to center field in the sixth inning, scoring four runs, and singled in the fifth inning to drive in another.

Notre Dame trailed 7-0 in the fourth inning before rallying for the win. The comeback started in the bottom of the fourth when Clairissa Milliman hit a solo home run to right field. Anna Panepento drew a walk to bring in a run, and Riley Hare hit into a fielder’s choice that scored another.

Notre Dame took control in the fifth, scoring 12 runs on eight hits to lead 15-7. Hare delivered the biggest hit of the inning with a single that drove in two runs.

Falleti capped the scoring in the sixth with her grand slam.

Amelia Sorochty earned the win, allowing three hits and three runs over two innings, striking out two and walking two. Stangler took the loss for Kendall, giving up 13 runs on eight hits over four innings. Ferris started for Notre Dame, allowing three hits and four runs over three innings. Mia Treleaven pitched one inning in relief, striking out two and allowing no hits or runs.

Notre Dame finished its regular season 7-9.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene