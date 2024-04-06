 Skip to main content

Youth camp students and local artists have eclipse focus at GO ART!

By Steve Ognibene
Students from various schools create solar systems during youth camp at GO ART ! Photo by Steve Ognibene
Some students pictured above during K-6 Creative Arts Camp during April break with eclipse-themed art.
Photo by Steve Ognibene

During Easter vacation, students enjoyed working on many eclipse-related projects during youth camp.  

Jodi Fisher, program director of GO ART!, said the program had two dozen students create solar systems, landscape universe models, and transform chocolate-covered pretzels into aliens. They also worked on various planet projects, along with making solar systems out of clay and paper drawings.

Creativity and art kept the K-6 kids learning more about the upcoming eclipse, Fisher said.

Local artists displayed eclipse-themed art in the various galleries.

Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Photo by Steve Ognibene
Photo by Steve Ognibene
 Photo by Steve Ognibene

Authentically Local