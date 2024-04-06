Youth camp students and local artists have eclipse focus at GO ART!

Some students pictured above during K-6 Creative Arts Camp during April break with eclipse-themed art.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

During Easter vacation, students enjoyed working on many eclipse-related projects during youth camp.

Jodi Fisher, program director of GO ART!, said the program had two dozen students create solar systems, landscape universe models, and transform chocolate-covered pretzels into aliens. They also worked on various planet projects, along with making solar systems out of clay and paper drawings.

Creativity and art kept the K-6 kids learning more about the upcoming eclipse, Fisher said.

Local artists displayed eclipse-themed art in the various galleries.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Photo by Steve Ognibene