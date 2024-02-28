Sponsored Post: Investment opportunity! Just listed - 8468 Seven Springs Road, Batavia

Profitable investment opportunity! 8468 Seven Springs Road in Batavia is a meticulously maintained property with a total of eight units. The main house offers 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a commercial-grade stove and hood system in the kitchen, custom built-ins, and a brand-new bathroom on the first floor. Outside, you will find a beautiful concrete patio with a hot tub, and private outdoor shower, perfect for the spring and summer months ahead. The second building on the property is a barndominium that offers 4 newly renovated one-bedroom units with off-street parking and on-demand hot water. The third building offers 1 newer one-bedroom unit and 2, 2 bedroom newer units with off-street parking and on-demand hot water. The property is located on 2.5 acres of land with a pond. This is a perfect opportunity for an owner-occupied investment in a convenient location in Batavia.