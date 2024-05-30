Sponsored Post: Just listed: 14 Northern Blvd. in Batavia! Call Sunny Rathod today to see this listing

Welcome home to 17 Northern Blvd! This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch has a large yard, shed, and attached garage. Freshly painted throughout with new carpet and extra soft padding, the home features a new gas fireplace and mantel. Enjoy the light and open spaces of the generous rooms and numerous windows. You'll appreciate the convenience of first-floor laundry and the partially finished basement with a bar area and entertainment space. During the warmer months, take advantage of the spacious yard and the privacy of cul-de-sac living. This home is a must-see! Delayed negotiations until Tuesday 6/4 at 2PM.