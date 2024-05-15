Sponsored Post: Just Listed; 14 Washington Avenue, Batavia

Welcome Home to 14 Washington Avenue, Batavia. First time on the market in over 50+ years! This charming home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen has a generous amount of counter space, a newly updated bathroom with a luxurious tile surround, and a rainfall showerhead. With a first-floor bedroom and laundry, this home offers convenience and ease. The spacious living and family rooms are perfect for entertaining guests. Step outside to the outdoor back patio and easily maintainable lot, ideal for relaxing or hosting gatherings. The full basement provides ample storage space. Plus, enjoy the convenience of the recently updated mudroom. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Offers due Tuesday 5/21 at noon. Call Sunny Rathod today.