2176 Clinton Street Road. For the first time on the market, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Ranch home offers 1,960 sqft of living space. Features include poured concrete foundation walls, newer septic lines, brand new LTV flooring, and a wood-burning fireplace with a newer sleeve. The property spans 5.64 acres and includes a pond. Also on the property is a heated 24x48 pole barn with electric and water. Enjoy the expansive outdoor settings in ALL seasons on this perfect country homestead.