Sponsored Post: Just listed: 62 Pearl Street! Call Sunny Rathod today

Welcome to 62 Pearl Street in Batavia, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, including a finished 3rd-floor attic. Inside, you'll find all original hardwood floors, moldings, and trim. The full bath includes a clawfoot tub and shower. Laundry is currently in the basement, but 1st-floor hookups are available for added convenience. Additional amenities include a detached 2-car garage with an automatic opener and a full basement with a root cellar, concrete floor, and high ceilings, perfect for added storage. The home is situated across from a 25-acre city park with access to the Ellicott Trail.