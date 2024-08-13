Sponsored Post: Sunny Rathod; Just listed! 1 Farwell Drive in Batavia

1 Farwell Drive, Batavia. This remodeled 3-bedroom ranch offers a fresh and modern living space. The kitchen features new quartz countertops and fixtures, adding a contemporary touch. Laminate flooring in common areas and bedroom wall-to-wall carpeting, enhance comfort and practicality. New doors and lighting fixtures throughout contribute to the home's refreshed appearance. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, this property provides a peaceful setting while conveniently located near local amenities. Call today!