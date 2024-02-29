Sponsored Post: Tapas & Tastings at Batavia Downs tonight

By James Fink.

In keeping with his promise to promote local and regionally grown and produced food products, Batavia Downs Executive Chef Daniel Fernandes has created a special event highlighting not only regional foods and ingredients but also a prominent Italian-based wine that Victor-based Constellation Brands Inc. owns.

The culinary event, called Tapas & Tastings, is set for Feb. 29 at Batavia Downs and will showcase a specially created menu by Fernandes that is paired with various Ruffino wines, which have been owned since late 2011 by Constellation Brands.

The event is the latest in a series of culinary-based promotions that Fernandes is creating as part of his plan to showcase and highlight regionally grown and produced food items.

"In this case, we are using food as a bridge to the wine," Fernandes said. "This is all part of our plan to showcase our region's cultural heritage."

The final menu includes:

Insalata Tropicale di Langostino is a fresh lobster salad of green mango, pineapple papaya, and petite basil delicately tossed in a tangerine and cardamom vinaigrette.

Quatro Formaggio Tortaloni Bolognese - Tortelloni Filled with A Blend of Parmigiano Reggiano, Grano Padano, Impastata Ricotta And Fiore Sardo Tossed In A Classic Lamb Bolognese Sauce.

Guancia Di Vitello Brasata Con Risotto Ai Funghi Selvatici - Brunello braised Beef Short Ribs cheek served atop creamy wild mushroom risotto, infused with the rich and intense flavors of Tuscany.

La Tavola Rustica di Salumi e Formaggi - A tantalizing flight of local and Italian cured meats & artisanal cheeses.

Sicilian Ricotta Cheese Cake - Sicilian souffle’d ricotta cake made with organic free-range eggs, baked at high heat to form a caramelized exterior, forming a natural crust and creamy interior and finished with vibrant strawberry coulis.

Each course will tie in with the appropriate Ruffino wine.

"Every ingredient, every food item, is being given special consideration," Fernandes said.

Tapas & Tastings is the first of several culinary-related special events Fernandes will create this year at Batavia Downs.

"Why not?" Fernandes said. "We have some incredible local products that we can showcase."

Tickets can be purchased at Bataviaconcerts.com for $60 and include the tasting plus $30 in Free Play.

James Fink writes on behalf of Batavia Downs.