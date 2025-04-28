Sponsored Post: Welcome home to 8465 Violet Lane, Batavia! Call Sunny Rathod for more info today

Remote video URL

Welcome home to 8465 Violet Lane! This gorgeously updated 4 bedroom, modern colonial is situated on a .5 acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Entering this pristine 2,790sqft home, you are greeted by a grand staircase and welcoming foyer. Enjoy the formal dining room, or the updated eat-in kitchen. The impressive great room has a built-in fireplace & vaulted ceiling; perfect ambiance for the holidays! Convenient home office! Natural light streams through professionally tinted windows, ensuring efficiency & privacy. Enjoy the long-term protection of the maintenance-free metal roof. Upstairs, enjoy the primary suite w/ walk-in closet, and en-suite master soaking tub. The luxuries abound in the other 2.5 baths and spacious first floor laundry. 1,600sqft of finished basement, feat: built-in bar, optional LRoom, 2 additional storage rooms, a newer on-demand hot water tank & furnace. Between the 20'x25' reinforced (hot tub ready!) vinyl deck wrapped around a new 24' above ground pool and the 15'x11' stamped concrete patio, ample outdoor space and a fully wrapped NEW vinyl fence for added privacy. Also includes an attached 2 car garage with epoxy floor, and a 12’x20’ Amish-made shed! Call Sunny Rathod today!!