Alexander beat Wheatland-Chile 45-25 on Tuesday the Class C2 first-round sectional playoff in Girls Basketball.

Alyssa Kramer scored 17 points for the Trojans. Hayden Bezon scored 11 and Holly Bykowski scored 8.

Alexander is the #5 seed and next plays #5 seed Cal-Mum on Friday at Alexander in the Class C2 quarterfinal. Game time is 6 p.m.

Photos by Brennan Bezon.