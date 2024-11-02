Alexander's strong running game tops Attica 30-14 in opening sectional round

Photo by Steve Ognibene

Alexander got on the board first on the way to a 30-14 victory over Attica in the football Section V Class D quarterfinal at GCC on Friday.

Jacob Brooks ran the ball in from 14 yards out off the right side of the offensive line to put the Trojans on the board early at 6-0.

After a defensive stop, the Trojans offense once again put together another successful drive. The big run came from senior fullback Damien Hale on a 64-yard zone run. The Trojans then went for a 2-point conversion, and SR QB Brody Heckman ran it in for the successful try, making it 14-0.

At the end of the second quarter, the Trojans were driving again, but on a 4th and 2 from the Attica 20-yard line, the Blue Devils strip-sacked Heckman. SR LB Logan Albano recovered the fumble and ran it back for a 78-yard fumble recovery TD. Attica converted the 2-point try, making it 14-8 at the half.

In the third quarter, following Alexander's third turnover, Attica connected on a 21-yard TD pass after a wild scramble. 14-14

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans settled down and pounded the rock with the tailback Kaden Torres. Torres ran for 134 yards on 12 carries in the second half. He scored from 24 yards out, and then Heckman found Duke Snyder on the two-point conversion pass, making the score 22-14.

After a defensive stop, the Trojan offense continued to grind out yards, culminating with a Brody Heckman keeper TD from 16 yards out. Heckman then kept the 2-point try for the 30-14 point total.

Damien Hale ended the game with 104 yards rushing on 12 carries. Heckman finished with 77 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Defensively, Lbers Damien Hale and Sean Pietrzkowski each had seven tackles and a quarterback sack. Duke Snyder had 1.5 QB Sacks. Dylan Pohl had six tackles and 1/2 sack.

Alexander is now 8-1 on the season.

Alexander, the #2 seed, plays home vs. #3 seed Oakfield-Alabama/Elba. The date and time TBD

