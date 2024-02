Nolan Radley, Gunner Pietrzykowski, and Ethan Bradley

Submitted photo

Batavia's Alpine Ski Team took to the slopes for its last evening race of the season this week at Swain Resort on Wheel's Run.

Batavia's top finisher in the slalom was Ben Stone in 11th place.

"Hard and slippery conditions tested the skier's fundamentals and how well their skis were sharpened," said Coach Matt Holman.

Sections begin in the coming week.

Lily Wagner

Submitted Photo.

Ben Stone.

Submitted photo.