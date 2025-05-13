Baseball: Antinore gem carried Norte Dame to 4-0 win over Oakfield-Alabama

Chase Antinore threw a complete-game shutout on Monday against Oakfield-Alabama, leading Notre Dame to a 4-0 win.
He gave up four hits, walked on hitter, and struck out five.
Avery Watterson also went the distance for O-A, giving up five hits and three earned runs while recording five strikeouts.
Irish offense:
Evan Fitzpatrick 3-3 3B 2 RBIs 1 Run 1 BB
- Liam Berger, 1-2 1 R 2 HBP
- Adyn Horzempa, 0-1, RBI, walk, sacrifice fly
Hornets offense:
- Jack Cianfrini 1-3 double
- Hunter Tobolski 1-3
- Jackson Gilbert 1-3
- Ryan Schnaufer 1-3
Photos by Jordyn Tobolski