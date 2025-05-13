Baseball: Antinore gem carried Norte Dame to 4-0 win over Oakfield-Alabama

Chase Antinore threw a complete-game shutout on Monday against Oakfield-Alabama, leading Notre Dame to a 4-0 win.

He gave up four hits, walked on hitter, and struck out five.

Avery Watterson also went the distance for O-A, giving up five hits and three earned runs while recording five strikeouts.

Irish offense:

Evan Fitzpatrick 3-3 3B 2 RBIs 1 Run 1 BB

Liam Berger, 1-2 1 R 2 HBP

Adyn Horzempa, 0-1, RBI, walk, sacrifice fly

Hornets offense:

Jack Cianfrini 1-3 double

Hunter Tobolski 1-3

Jackson Gilbert 1-3

Ryan Schnaufer 1-3

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski