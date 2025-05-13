 Skip to main content

Baseball: Antinore gem carried Norte Dame to 4-0 win over Oakfield-Alabama

By Staff Writer
oa nd baseball

Chase Antinore threw a complete-game shutout on Monday against Oakfield-Alabama, leading Notre Dame to a 4-0 win.

He gave up four hits, walked on hitter, and struck out five.

Avery Watterson also went the distance for O-A, giving up five hits and three earned runs while recording five strikeouts.

Irish offense:

Evan Fitzpatrick 3-3 3B 2 RBIs 1 Run 1 BB

  • Liam Berger, 1-2 1 R 2 HBP
  • Adyn Horzempa, 0-1, RBI, walk, sacrifice fly

Hornets offense:

  • Jack Cianfrini 1-3 double
  • Hunter Tobolski 1-3
  • Jackson Gilbert 1-3
  • Ryan Schnaufer 1-3

Photos by Jordyn Tobolski

oa nd baseball
oa nd baseball
oa nd baseball
oa nd baseball
oa nd baseball

Authentically Local