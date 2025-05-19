Baseball: Fitzpatrick fans 14 as Notre Dame beats Elba, 6-0

CORRECTION: The score and player/team affiliations have been corrected. The headline has been corrected.

Evan Fitzpatrick struck out 14 and allowed just one hit over seven innings to lead Notre Dame past Elba, earning the win in a 6-0 decision Monday. Fitzpatrick finished with no walks and three hit batters.

Elba’s Mason Vigiano took the loss, pitching four innings with seven strikeouts and two earned runs.

Nicholas Scott led Elba at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a double.

For Notre Dame, Chase Antinore went 2-for-4 with a run. Fitzpatrick added a 2-for-4 performance with three runs scored and a double.

Coach Andrew Boyce of Elba credited Notre Dame’s preparation.

“Hats off to Rick and his guys, they always are ready to play when it comes to Elba ND games,” Boyce said.

Boyce noted his team’s slow start.

“I thought we came out of the gates a little flat today, and when you make a few mistakes against a team like that, they're gonna take advantage,” Boyce said.

Elba finishes the regular season on Tuesday before heading into sectionals.

“The last regular season game is tomorrow, and it’s already sectional time after that. We need to be playing our best baseball right now. It’s go time,” Boyce said.

Photos by Kristin Smith