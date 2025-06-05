Baseball: Muckdogs late comeback is not enough against Niagara Falls

Muckdogs lose a close game against Niagara Falls wednesday evening at Dwyer Stadium. Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Batavia Muckdogs fell short in a high-scoring contest at Dwyer Stadium, dropping a 10-8 decision to Niagara Falls America in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action Wednesday night.

Down 1-0 entering the third, Niagara Falls broke out for seven runs, highlighted by Nick Paszt’s two-run triple and Ian Huang’s two-run single. Grant Moore and Christopher Guzaldo each added RBI singles in the frame, giving the visitors a 7-1 lead.

Batavia answered with two runs in the bottom of the third on Sean Mindas’s two-run single, then closed the gap to 7-5 in the fourth when Jacob Veczko delivered a two-run single. The Muckdogs pulled within a run in the fifth when Justin Espinal and Mindas advanced scored on separate wild pitches.

Niagara Falls extended its lead in the sixth. Huang singled home Guzaldo, and Moore’s two-run single capped a three-run inning to make it 10-7. Batavia added a run in the eighth on Brian Fry’s fielder’s choice, but could not complete the comeback.

Both teams finished with 12 hits. Cooper Fesh led Niagara Falls with three hits and three runs scored, while Mindas and Fry each had two hits for Batavia.

Carter Hall earned the win in relief for Niagara Falls, tossing two innings and allowing two runs. Bryceton Berry took the loss for Batavia.

The game drew 2,889 fans.

