Baseball: Pavilion/York edges Notre Dame, 5-4

Pavilion/York scored early and held off a late rally to defeat Notre Dame, 5-4, on Friday.

The team plated two runs in the first inning and two more in the third. Landen Stoddard, Evan Kingdon, and Ryan Brady each tripled, with Kingdon and Brady collecting an RBI apiece. Hayven Cordes went 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Liam Ezard added an RBI single.

“We jumped on them early, scoring two in the first and two in the third,” Pavilion/York coach Tim Kingdon said.

Stoddard started on the mound, recording six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. Mason Parsons finished the game in relief.

“In the fifth, we had some uncharacteristic miscues on defense, which gave them all of their runs,” Kingdon said. “We knew going into tonight’s game that it was going to be a tough one, as Notre Dame has been playing great baseball of late. But our boys were ready to play and did what it took to walk away with the win.”

Photos by Kristin Smith