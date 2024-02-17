Batavia Alpine Ski Team sectional results from Swain Resort

Gunner Pietrzykowski, Ethan Bradley, Nolan Radley, and Ben Stone

Submitted by Coach Matt Holman

On Tuesday, the Batavia Boys Alpine Ski team found a mixed bag of weather and conditions at Swain Resort.

The warmer temperatures over the weekend led to a sugary snow, easily pushed away by each skier leading to a hard service with large banks of soft light snow. The morning sun turned to afternoon clouds and light snow of giant picturesque snowflakes.

The boys came in sixth place out of 11 teams in the competition.

Freezing overnight conditions left the race course in great condition for the girls on Wednesday.

The soft snow from the day before was much more solid and the girl skiers did not have to worry about snow piles of any kind. The day was perfect for ski racing, with bluebird skies minimal cloud coverage, and the bright spring sun.

The girls, competing with an incomplete team, came in eighth place out of 11 teams.

Abby Bestine and Lily Wagner

Lily Wagner

Abby Bestine

Ben Stone

Ethan Bradley

Nolan Radley

