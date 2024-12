The Blue Devils dominated on Friday in the big school division of the Peter Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC, beating Attica 89-55.

Gavin White led the way with 16 points. Casey Mazur and Adrian Martinez each scored 14. Carter Mullin, Aiden Kopper, Aaden Calletto each scored eight, and Grady Hemer and Justin Smith each scored seven.

For Attica, Blake Kines scored 15, and Justin Stockweather scored 14.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.