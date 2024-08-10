Batavia Country Club Junior Golf Camp drives competition and skill building

Submitted photo.

Press Release:

The Batavia Country Club (BCC) concluded its 2024 Junior Golf Camp with impressive performances from young golfers in two age groups. The camp for ages 7-10 was held from July 29 to Aug. 2, and the camp for ages 11-15 was held from August 5 to 9.

The camps featured instruction from experts, including Tom Tucker, a W.G.T.F. “Top 100 Golf Teacher,” Roxanne Noeth, a 14-time BCC Women’s Club Champion and Byron-Bergen H.S. Men's Basketball Coach, Dominic NiCastro, a single-digit handicap player, and Jada Fite, BCC Girls Junior Golf Camp Champion for 5 out of 6 years.

Ages 7-10: July 29 - Aug. 2

The camp for ages 7-10 saw enthusiastic participation and great weather. The week was highlighted by a shortened Friday tournament due to heavy rain, but the competition remained fierce.

Tournament Champions:

Girls Champion: Macey D’Amico

Boys Champion: Brady Ayres

D’Amico clinched the girls' title by two strokes in the one-hole tournament. The boys' tournament concluded in dramatic fashion, with Ayres winning a four-hole sudden-death playoff against Max Flannery. Flannery’s final putt just missed, allowing Ayres to secure the win.

Girls Medalists:

Macey D’Amico (Champion)

Payton Ford (Accuracy Putting, Lag Putting)

Dakota Ford (Putting Contest, Chipping)

Evie Lankford (Pitch Shot)

Boys Medalists:

Brady Ayres (Champion)

Max Flannery (Putting Accuracy, Lag Putting, Putting Contest)

Ryan Morasco (Chipping)

Micheal Sexton (Pitch Shot)

Additional contests, including team scrambles and “putts for bucks,” kept the campers engaged and lightened Coach Tucker's wallet. Pictures courtesy of Coach Noeth can be found at 2024 Golf Camp Photos Ages 7-10

Ages 11-15: Aug. 5 - Aug. 9

The camp for ages 11-15 featured competitive play and camaraderie. Due to inclement weather on Friday, a four-hole tournament was held on Thursday. This adjustment ensured that the tournament continued smoothly despite the forecast.

Tournament Champions:

Girls Champion: Melina Moscicki

Boys Champion: Trent Darling

Moscicki excelled in a limited field, while Darling won the boys' competition decisively, showcasing impressive power with a nearly 275-yard drive on the long drive hole.

Girls Medalists:

Melina Moscicki (Champion, Putting Contest, Chipping Contest, Pitch Shot Contest, Long Drive)

Elizabeth Lankford (Lag Putting Contest, Aimline Accuracy, Closest to the Pin on Hole 17)

Boys Medalists:

Trent Darling (Champion, Long Drive Hole 15, Pitch Shot Contest)

Eli Fancher (Chipping Contest)

Xavier Vargas (Lag Putting Contest)

Arlo Hoisington (Aimline Accuracy Contest)

Lucas Hoisington (Putting Contest)

Cal Fancher (Closest to the Pin Hole 17)

The campers enjoyed daily team scrambles and various skill contests, continuing the tradition of friendly competition, and "putts for bucks". Pictures courtesy of Coach Noeth can be found at 2024 Golf Camp Photos Ages 11-15.

Both groups had great weather, made new friends, and left with improved skills and cherished memories.

For more details on upcoming events and golf instruction, visit TomTuckerGolf.com.

Macey D'Amico, Girls Champion (left) and Brady Ayres, Boys Champion (right)

Submitted photo.

Photo of Age 7-10 group

Front row: Vinny Ficarella, Lexington Hurd, Duke DeFreeze, Ryan Morasco, Reed McIlroy, Daniel Degolia, Mason FredendallMiddle row: Brody Allen, Anthony Ficarella, Toby Fancher, Austin Culliton, Theo Maier, Jameson Zubrinski, Weston Wilcox.

Back row: Coach Jada Fite, Macey D'Amico, Evie Lankford, Payton Ford, Dakota Ford, Lucia Calarco-Smith, Max Flannery, Brady Ayres, Michael Sexton, Alex Tomidy, Alex Vargas, Crimson Hurd, Coach Dominick NIcastro.

Submitted photo.

Girls Champion - Melina Moscicki, Girls Champion and Trent Darling, Boys Champion.

Submitted photo