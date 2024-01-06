Batavia falls in second half to division rival Pittsford Sutherland 62-37

A frustrated, double-teamed Justin Smith making a pass. Smith was held to 10 points in the first half.

Batavia made a game of it in the first half, but a talented Pittsford Sutherland team ran away with the game in the second half to deliver the Blue Devils, now 4-5, their second straight home loss, 62-37, on Friday.

Justin Smith and Gavin White each scored 12 points, and Carter Mullen scored 10.

The Blue Devils host Honeoye Falls/Lima at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Also on Friday:

Merrit Holly scored 47 points to lead a comeback win for Le Roy over Rochester Prep 55-52. The 47 points ties a single-game scoring record for Le Roy. The record was set in 1963 by Tim McCulley. The Knights trailed 51-47 with less than two minutes to play when Holly went on an eight-point unanswered scoring run to secure the win. Holly had 18 rebounds and was 18-23 from the field.

Alexander beat Pembroke 50-48. Dylan Pohl scored 16 points for the Trojans. Trent Woods, 14, and Kingston Woods, 12. For the Dragons, Tyson Totten scored 24 points and had five assists. Avery Ferreira scored seven.

Carter Mullen driving toward the hoop.

Batavia's Gavin White and Aiden Bellavia digging for rebound.

