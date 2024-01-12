Batavia's Alpine Ski Team has good showing at first meet of season despite warm conditions

Abby Bestine, Lily Wagner, and Quinn Woeller.

Story by Coach Matt Holman:

It was windy and snowy for the first race of the 2024 ski season on Wheels Run.

The warm daytime temperatures left the race course softer than ideal conditions would provide. After the modified field had completed its first run, the course had been worn with ruts and large snow piles for the racers to navigate.

The Batavia Alpine Ski team fared well, with a third-place finish for the boy's team and a 4th place finish for the girl's team.

Leading the way for the team was a ninth-place finish for senior Ben Stone. Ethan Bradley (12th grade) was 15th, Gunnar Pietrzykowski (9th Grade) was 18th. Freshman Nolan Radly had a first run time good enough for 16th place but was unable to finish his second run.

Lily Wagner (12th grade) finished 11th for the girls. Quinn Woeller (12th grade) and Abby Bestine (11th grade) had good first runs (15th and 17th, respectively) but were unable to finish their 2nd.

"This first race sets the stage for a good season," Holman said. "The young skiers have learned some things tonight that you can't outside of an actual ski race, and I believe these teams will only get better as the season goes on."

Ethan Bradley, Nolan Radley, and Ben Stone.

Lily Wagner.

Ben Stone.

