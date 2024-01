Byron-Bergen's Braedyn Chambry has been tough to stop all season, but Wheatland-Chili found a way to hold him to only eight points on Friday as the Wildcats cruised to a 61-45 win.

The loss was only the second one on the year for the Bees, now 11-2.

Colin Martin scored 13 points for Byron-Bergen, and Brody Baubie scored eight.

Also in Boys Basketball, Cheektowaga beat Pembroke, 72-63. Tyson Totten scored 29 points and Avery Ferreira, 14.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.