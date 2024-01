A fourth-quarter run by Byron-Bergen on Monday wasn't enough for the Bees to overcome Attica's game-long lead.

The Blue Devils won the Boys Basketball contest 49-45.

Braedyn Chambry scored 22 points for the Bees.

Also in Boys basketball on Monday, Pembroke beat Kendall 68-44. Jayden Bridge scored 19 points, Tyson Totte, 18, and Avery Ferreira, 11.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.