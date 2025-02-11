BHS Alpine Ski team wraps up regular season with strong performances at Swain

Abby Bestine

Photo by Matt Holman.

The was an overcast day at Swain with a hard, slick, packed powder racecourse on Swain's Wheels Run. Saturday, February 8 was the regular season finale of the Southern Tier Race League. 2 runs of Giant Slalom, 1 run of Slalom.

While Batavia High School's Alpine ski team did not get the team results that were desired, the young team (mostly sophomores and freshman) and Senior Abby Bestine had some highlights. Setting up the underclassmen for a bright future.

Abby Bestine (12th Grade) - Last regular season race of her HS career. 16th place finish in Giant Slalom.

Nolan Radley (10th Grade) - 6th place finish in the morning's first GS run.

Lucas DeVay (9th Grade) - Consistently finished races and has established himself as Batavia's number# 2 skier going into sectionals. 15th place in Slalom.

Gunnar Pietrzykowski (10th Grade) - Much improved ski racer, hopes to win the rail jam at Swain's winterfest.

Brody Ditzel (10th Grade) - Good athlete and first year racer showing promise for the future.

Emersyn Mager (8th Grade, modified) - 9th Place in Slalom, 6th place in Giant Slalom.

Brody Ditzel

Photo by Matt Holman.

Emersyn Mager

Photo by Matt Holman.

Gunnar Pietrzykowski

Photo by Matt Holman.

Lucas DeVay

Photo by Matt Holman.