BID's Second Annual Cider Walk slated for June 22

File photo by Nick Serrata

The Business Improvement District's Cider Walk returns to Downtown Batavia on Saturday, June 22.

The second annual walk with starts at 3:45 p.m. with registration Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union on Jefferson Avenue. Registration ends at 5:45 p.m. and the walk continues until 8 p.m.

Paid participants can stop at 18 different downtown businesses to sample a variety of ciders as well as shop at local retailers.

Tickets are available at YNgodess Shop, TVFCU, and Eventbrite.

Ticket sales are limited to 300.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The BID asks "no children, please."

"Come Downtown, taste great ciders, meet new people, see old friends, and create memories while you shop small and support your local businesses," said BID Director Shannon Maute.