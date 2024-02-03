Blue Devils score 90 in ninth win of season

Justin Smith shooting from the paint. He had 24 points in the win over Odyssey.

Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Blue Devils scored a season-high 90 points on Friday, beating Greece Odyssey 90-68 for Batavia's ninth win against seven losses.

Carter Mulen scored 25 points, Justin Smith, 24, Aiden Bellavia, 15, and Brady Mazur, 10.

Also in Boys Basketball:

On Friday, Le Roy beat Geneseo 51-44. Merritt Holly scored 24 points and had 18 rebounds. Matthew Hockey, 12 points. Adam Woodworth, eight points and five rebounds.

On Thursday, Pembroke topped Lyndonville 79-27. Tyson Totten scored 23 points.

In Girls Basketball:

On Saturday, Pembroke over Medina, 61-33. Elle Peterson had a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. Peton Liss and Jayden Hootman each scored 16 points Taylor Bischoff and Ashlyn Robinson combined for 27 rebounds.

On Thursday, Notre Dame beat Alexander 41-36. The Irish are now 10-5. Sofia Falleti scored 15 points and had nine rebounds. Nina Bartz had 12 points and six rebounds. Hayden Bezon scored 13 points for Alexander.

Carter Mullen shooting for three. Mullen had 25 points in the win over Odyssey.



Estavon Lovett on a fast break.



Aiden Bellavia driving to the hoop.



Brady Mazur setting up the offense.

