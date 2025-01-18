Boys basketball: Alexander holds off O-A for 64-61 win

Alexander improved to 9-2 on the season with a 64-61 win over Oakfield-Alabama in Boys Basketball.

The Hornets, after trailing throughout the first three quarters, mounted a charge in the fourth, scoring 23 points to 11 for the Trojans, but still came up short.

Dylan Pohl scored 24 points for Alexander and Kingston Woods scored 18.

For O-A:

Avery Watterson, 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Gavin Armbrewster, 16 points, 2 assists, 2 steals

Gabe Smith, 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

Oakfield-Alabama is now 6-4.

"I’m very proud of the fight the boys had tonight," said Hornets Coach Ryan Stehlar. "It was a great Friday night high-school basketball atmosphere. We need to learn from this loss and move on to the next game."