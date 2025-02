The Alexander Trojans came into Friday's game with only three losses, one of them to a team with a losing record, the Holley Hawks.

With a chance to set the record straight, the Trojans took care of business in Friday's game, winning 69-56.

Alexander is now 13-4.

Scoring:

Dylan Pohl, 25 points

Austin Wakefield, 11 points

Tony Pellegrino, 9 points

Photos by Melissa Brooks.