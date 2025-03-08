Boys Basketball: Alexander Trojans go to Big House, come home with school's first basketball championship

For the first time in program history, the Alexander Boys Basketball team won a Section V block, beating C1 #1 seed Geneseo 60-55 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Scoring for Alexander:

Dylan Pohl, 17 points (Tournament MVP)

Kingston Woods, 13 points (All-Tournament Team)

Austin Wakefield, 11 points (All-Tournament Team)

Jacob Brooks, 11 points (All-Tournament Team)

The Trojans are coached by Jalen Smith, in his third year, and a former basketball standout with Batavia. He was a member of the 2013 team that vied for a state championship.

The season record for Alexander is 15-4, with one of those loses previously coming to Geneseeo in the second game of the season, 39-31.

The Trojans face York on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Letchworth in a Class C consolidation game.

Photos by Melissa Brooks.