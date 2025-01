It was close but Byron-Bergen came out on the down side of the score against Wheatland-Chili in Boys Basketball on Thursday, losing 53-50.

Cody Carlson scored 16 points for the Bees. Cole DiQuattro scored 14, Andre White, 11, and Noah Clare, six.

Leighton Williams scored 35 for Wheaton.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.