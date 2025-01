With only a three-point margin on Tuesday, 53-50, Byron-Bergen retained the "Battle of Route 262" trophy with a win over Elba.

For the Bees, Cody Carlson scored 24 points. Andre White scored 7, and picking up six each were Cole DiQuattro, Adam Cardenas, and Joe Brumsted.

For the Lancers, Nick Scott scored 18, Bing Zuber, 16, and Ryan Marsceill, 12.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.