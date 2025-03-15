Boys Basketball: Genesee beats Orleans in Exceptional Seniors Game

By Staff Writer Mar 15, 2025, 5:06pm Genesee beat Orleans on Friday in the Boys Basketball Exceptional Seniors Game, 94-55Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro. Noah Clare and C.J. DiQuattro, both seniors at Byron-Bergen. Clare earned a spot on the Exceptional Seniors squad but surrendered his roster position to C.J. DiQuattro. DiQuattro broke his collarbone during pre-season practice and missed most of the season, so Clare stepped asign so DiQuattro would get one more chance to play. basketball Sports exceptional seniors game