 Skip to main content

Boys Basketball: Genesee beats Orleans in Exceptional Seniors Game

By Staff Writer
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game

Genesee beat Orleans on Friday in the Boys Basketball Exceptional Seniors Game, 94-55

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.

genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
genesee orleans exceptional seniors game
Noah Clare and C.J. DiQuattro, both seniors at Byron-Bergen. Clare earned a spot on the Exceptional Seniors squad but surrendered his roster position to C.J. DiQuattro. DiQuattro broke his collarbone during pre-season practice and missed most of the season, so Clare stepped asign so DiQuattro would get one more chance to play.

Authentically Local