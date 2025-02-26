 Skip to main content

Boys Basketball: Hornets advance in Class C2, face Notre Dame on Friday

By Staff Writer
oakfield-alabama basketball

Oakfield-Alabama beat Genesee Valley/Belfast 63-57 in the first round of the Class C2 Boys Basketball sectional at home on Tuesday.

The Hornets, ranked #6, advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face #3 ranked Notre Dame at Notre Dame at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Scoring for O-A:

  • Avery Watterson, 30 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
  • Gavin Armbrewster, 16 points, 3 steals
  • Gabe Smith, 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Carson Warner, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Photos by  Jordyn Tobolski

oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball
oakfield-alabama basketball

Authentically Local