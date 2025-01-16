Boys Basketball: Hornets buzz past Bees in fourth quarter for 44-42 win

Oakfield-Alabama's 12-point fourth quarter, compared to just six points for Byron-Bergen, helped the Hornets to a narrow victory in Boys Basketball on Wednesday.

The Hornets were up 44-42 at the closing buzzer.

Stats for O-A:

Avery Watterson, 13 points, 7 rebounds

Jack Cianfrini, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals (Had the go ahead basket with 40 seconds left in the game.)

Brady Williams, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Carson Warner, 8 rebounds, 2 steals

For B-B:

Andre White, 14 points

Noah Clare, 11 points

Cole DiQuattro, 9 points

O-A coach Ryan Stehlar said, "The team had to dig deep tonight multiple times during a tough battle. Coach Roxanne Noeth is a great coach, and her team plays hard. We had to try and match their intensity. We were fortunate to get big stops and make key plays to get the win. I’m proud of the guys for stepping up tonight when called on."

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro.