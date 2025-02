Batavia's Gavin White goes for two points. Photo by Steve Ognibene

The Blue Devils, ranked #4 in Class A in Boys Basketball, picked up a first round sectional win at home on Tuesday, beating #12 ranked School of the Arts 51-45.

Scoring for Batavia:

Gavin White, 25 points

Isaac Varland, 10 points

Brady Mazur, 5 points

Casey Mazur, 5 points

Batavia faces #5 ranked Pittsford-Sutherland at home at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

