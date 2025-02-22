 Skip to main content

Boys Basketball: Trojans clinch GR title with win over Pembroke

By Staff Writer
alexander basketball

Alexander beat Pembroke in Boys Basketball on Thursday 60-43.

The win pushed the Trojan's record to 16-4, and the program clinched its first Genesee Region title in Division I since 2019.  

The Trojans are the #2 seed heading into the Section V C1 tournament.

  • Dylan Pohl, 30 points, 13 rebounds
  • Austin Wakefield, 11 points, 5 assists
  • Kingston Woods, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists 

For Pembroke:

  • Jayden Bridge, 13 points
  • Nolan Peterson, 8 points
  • Caleb Felski, 8 points

Photos by Melissa Brooks.

