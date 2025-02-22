Boys Basketball: Trojans clinch GR title with win over Pembroke

Alexander beat Pembroke in Boys Basketball on Thursday 60-43.
The win pushed the Trojan's record to 16-4, and the program clinched its first Genesee Region title in Division I since 2019.
The Trojans are the #2 seed heading into the Section V C1 tournament.
- Dylan Pohl, 30 points, 13 rebounds
- Austin Wakefield, 11 points, 5 assists
- Kingston Woods, 6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
For Pembroke:
- Jayden Bridge, 13 points
- Nolan Peterson, 8 points
- Caleb Felski, 8 points
Photos by Melissa Brooks.