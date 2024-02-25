Casper Stewart becomes Batavia's first state champion in wrestling

Casper Stewart did something on Saturday that nobody else in Batavia High School history has ever done before -- win a state championship.

He was crowned the Division II 145-pound champ after beating Kieran Cullen (Greenville, Section II) 4-2 in the finals.

His path to victory included a preliminary win over Turner Sochia (Gouverneur, Section X), a quarterfinals win over Colton Havens (Canisteo-Greenwood, Section V), and a semifinal win over Riley Monica (South Jefferson, Section III).

He finishes the season with a 52-3 record and a career record of 279-20. He was a six-time state qualifier, finishing third in 2020, 4th in 2022, and third in 2023.

His 279 wins is fourth all-time in career wins in New York State, and his 202 career pins rank him first all-time in the state and #4 nationally.

He is committed to wresting at Army West Point, a Division I program.

Submitted photos.