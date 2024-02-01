Chambry tops 1,000 career points in Byron-Bergen win over Pembroke

Byron-Bergen's Braedyn Chambry scored his 1,000th career point on Wednesday in Pembroke against the Dragons, as part of a 28-point effort to help the Bees to a 62-56 win.

The Bees are now 12-4 on the season, and the Dragons are 9-4. The teams are 1-1 against each other this season.

Brody Baubie scored 19 points for the Bees.

For Pembroke, Tyson Totten scored 24 points, and Avery Ferreira scored 12 points.

Press release from Byron-Bergen Central Schools:

The Byron-Bergen High School Athletic Department proudly announces that Braedyn Chambry scored his 1000th point as a varsity basketball player on Jan. 31. He joins an elite group of high school athletes but, despite this milestone, remains a team player. “Braedyn has been an exceptional player for our program over his career,” said Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Roxanne Noeth. “His work ethic and team-first approach have provided us with so many exciting moments. We hope the best are yet to come. We are so proud of him for this achievement.” Chambry, who is also team captain, is in his fourth year as a varsity basketball player. His varsity career started out with a season shortened by COVID, in which he only tallied 33 points. Three excellent seasons followed, though, bringing his overall scoring tally into the quadruple digits. Chambry would like to thank all his teammates, his family, and his coaches who have helped and supported him along the way. He adds, “Special shout out to Mr. Pimm for doing a lot of extra work in my early years.” In addition to basketball, Chambry plays varsity soccer and baseball. After graduation, he plans to attend college and continue his athletic career.

Also in Boys Basketball on Wednesday, Canandaigua beat Batavia 65-47. Carter Mullen scored 13 points and Justin Smith scored 12.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro