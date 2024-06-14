City Schools celebrates Flag Day at Jackson Primary and John Kennedy Intermediate

Local veterans fold the American flag during the Flag Day ceremony at Jackson Primary.

Students at John Kennedy Intermediate School, Jackson Primary School, and Batavia Middle School, on Friday were joined by the Joint Veterans Honor Guard of Genesee County to celebrate Flag Day.

Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the first national flag on June 14, 1777. It was declared Flag Day by President Woodrow Wilson in 1926 and Congress made it a national holiday in 1949.

Principal Maureen Notaro noted teachers' role in teaching children about honoring the flag.

"We thank all of your teachers and all of the students here with us today to carry on the work of honoring our American flag," Nataro said during remarks to the students at Jackson.

She told the students about the way the nation is honored through displays of the flag.

"In many different ways and places, it waves its colors on government, state and public buildings all across the country, on our schools, churches and playgrounds,' Notaro said. "It's been placed on the moon by our astronauts. Did you know that? So there's a flag there on the moon. It's on so many uniforms of our law enforcement officers. If you turn around, you'll see our New York State Troopers back there with their dog. And they're here, and they have that on their work gear. You'll see it probably displayed by our veterans active and retired. Every cemetery that you drive by or visit is covered in American flags. And it's internationally recognized in every country and city around the world. But nothing touches one's heart and soul more than seeing the honoring of the flag."Local veterans unfold the American flag during the Flag Day ceremony at Jackson Primary.

Jackson Primary students standing for Flag day presentation.

Principal Maureen Notaro along with staff and local vetarans talk to students about flag day.

Photo by Steve Ognibene



Jackson Primary student showing his smiles and colors for flag day.

Students from Jackson Primary waving flags.

John Kennedy Intermediate Principal Paul Kessler and assistant principal heather McCarthy having morning announcements and flag day ceremony outside the school.

Pledge of allegiance outside John Kennedy Intermediate school

