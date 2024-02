The Elba Lancers, the #3 seed in Class D Girls Basketball, beat the #2 seed in a semifinal game on Wednesday, 55-47

Next up, #1 seed C.G. Finney on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Finger Lakes Community College. Finney scored 71 points against Genesee Valley-Belfast in its semifinal game.

For the Lancers, Sydney Reilly scored 18 points, Brea Smith scored 14, and Ava Buczek scored 13.

Photos by Debra Reilly.