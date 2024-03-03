Elba captures Class D title in Girls Basketball

Elba captured another Girls Basketball title on Saturday, beating the #1 seed C.G. Finney 56-54.

The Lancers, the #2 seed in Class D, overcame a 10-point half-time deficient, outscoring Finney 16-12 in the third quarter and 20-12 in the fourth to secure the two-point margin of victory.

Sydney Reily, who was named tournament MVP, scored 23 points. Lydia Ross scored 11 points and Mariah Ognibene and Brea Smith each scored seven. Ross and Smith were both named to the all-tournament team.

Photos by Debra Reilly.