Coming in as the #7 seed, the Elba Lancers lost to #1 seed Avoca-Prattsburg in the Class D championship game at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday.

The final score was 50-37.

Angelo Penna scored 15 points for the Lancers. Ashton Bezon scored eight. Both Penna and Bezon were named to the all-tournament team.

Photos by Debra Reilly.