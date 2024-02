Sydney Reilly topped 1,000 career points in an Elba Lancers 98-32 win on Tuesday in a first-round, Class D sectional win over Romulus.

The Lancers are the #3 seed in the tournament and next take on Notre Dame (#6) on Friday at Elba at 6 p.m.

No stats were submitted for the game.

Photos by Debra Reilly.