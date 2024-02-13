 Skip to main content

Elba tops Holley in Boys Basketball 53-47

By Staff Writer
In Boys  Basketball on Monday, Elba beat Holley 53-47.

Mike Long scored 31 points and Angela Penna scored 14 for Elba.

Also in Boys Basketball on Monday, Le Roy beat Pavilion 66 - 27. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Knights and dealt a blow to the Goper's three-game win streak. For Le Roy, Merritt Holly scored 32 points, had 14 rebounds and three blocks. Jean Agosto, nine points and 13 rebounds.

Pembroke beat Kendall 71-41. Tyson Totten scored 31 points, 10 rebounds, Avery Ferreira, 11 points, and Owen Hootman, 10 points and nine rebounds.

Photos by Debra Reilly

