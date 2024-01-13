Elba tops Pembroke in Girls Basketball

Elba beat Pembroke 54-46 on Friday in Girls Basketball.

Sydney Reilly scored 16 points for the Lancers. She also has seven assists. Lydia Ross scored 14 points, and Mariah Ognibene scored 12 points. Ognibene also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Jayden Hootman scored 12 points for the Dragons. Elle Peterson scored eight.

Also, in Girls basketball on Friday, Notre Dame, for the second consecutive game, won in OT, beating Kendall 32-28. Sofia Falleti scored 13 points with nine rebounds. Emma Sisson scored seven and had six rebounds. Nina Barts scored six points and nabbed nine rebounds.

In Boys Basketball, Le Roy beat Warsaw, 76-48. Merritt Holly had another big game, getting a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Jean Agosto scored 20 points and had seven rebounds. Le Roy is now 9-2 and riding a five-game win streak.

Photos by Debra Reilly.