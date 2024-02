The #7 seed, Elba, in Class D knocked off Andover-Whitesville, the #2 seed, 40-36 on Wednesday to advance in the sectional tournament.

The Lancers will contend for the Class D championship at Blue Cross Arena on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m. against #1 seed Avoca-Prattsburg, who beat Hammondsport in their semifinal 90-60.

For Elba, Angelo Penna scored 12 points. Nickolas Scott scored 11 and Ashton Bezon scored 10.

Photos by Debra Reilly.