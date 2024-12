Fillmore won the Warsaw Kiwanis Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, beating Pavilion in the final 73-38.

In the consolation game, Byron-Bergen lost to Warsaw 50-47.

Liam Campbell and Landon Stoddard each scored eight points in the final for the Gophers. For Fillmore, Jonah Blakek scored 31 points.

In the consolation game, Cody Carlson scored 17 points, and Cole DiQuattro scored 11 points.

Photos by Jennifer DiQuattro