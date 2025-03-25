Former Hornet Kelsey Schlagenhauf shinning at Hilbert College

Former Oakfield-Alabama hoops standout Kelsey Schlagenhauf, in her third year at Hilbert College, has been named to the 2024-25 Academic All-District Basketball Team by College Sports Communicators.



According to a social media post by Hilbert, "Schlagenhauf has excelled in the classroom during her short three-year career at Hilbert College. The 5-10 forward from Oakfield-Alabama High School accelerated her academic career. She will graduate this May with a criminal justice degree but will return to campus to finish her Criminal Justice 4+1 degree while concluding her athletic career on the hardwood next year. Through her five semesters at Hilbert, she currently carries a 3.96 cumulative grade point average."